Grapevine genetic experts visit

French grapevine genetic experts Professor Jean-Michel Boursiquot and Laurent Audeguin have been conducting workshops in Gisborne this week.

The workshops were about ampelography and designed for New Zealand grapevine nurseries like Gisborne’s Riversun that hosted the workshops.

Ampelography is the identification and classification of grapevines traditionally done by comparing the shape and colour of leaves and berries.

Professor Boursiquot is widely recognised as ‘the’ world authority in this field of study and research and Mr Audeguin as head of clonal selection at ENTAV in France, is equally knowledgeable in the field. This will be Prof Boursiquot’s last visit to New Zealand as he retires next year, after nearly four decades as a researcher and teacher as well as the scientist in charge of the Domaine de Vassal repository — world renowned for grapevine genetic resources.

An engineer in viticulture and oenology, Mr Audeguin has been working with The French Wine & Vine Institute (IFV) for over 21 years. The institute is a research centre specialising in vine and wine including selection of grape plant material, vineyard management and wine making. Over 30 participants from grapevine nurseries around New Zealand converged on Gisborne for the workshops, which provided an in depth look at grapevine rootstock, varieties and clones.

Riversun managing director, Geoff Thorpe said they were honoured to once again host Prof Boursiquot and Mr Audeguin here.

“For the New Zealand vine and wine industry — to have access to their encyclopaedic knowledge of all things to do with grapevine breeding and clonal selection is indeed a huge honour.

“Their willingness to share their knowledge so freely over the last twenty years, along with the French government clonal selection agencies’ (ENTAV-INRA) willingness to allow growers in New Zealand to have access to their superior clonal material, has seen a very significant step-change in the quality of fruit available to wineries throughout New Zealand.”

Mr Audeguin said visiting New Zealand and their long term partner Riversun has always been a huge privilege.

After Gisborne, the pair travel to Christchurch as guests of NZ Wine to provide a qualitative assessment of the current NZ Wine collection in Lincoln.