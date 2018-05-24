Pouring glasses of Gisborne chardonnay in China

Showcasing our wine and promoting our region to the Chinese.

It’s National Day of the Chardonnay and it could not be more fitting that Wrights Vineyard and Winery are attending three trade shows across China this week. Here, Wrights Vineyard and Winery owner Geoff Wright and winemaker Lawrence Jiang display their product. Picture supplied

Every wine has its day . . . and today (May 23) is Chardonnay day.

It could not be more fitting that Wrights Vineyard and Winery owner Geoff Wright and his winemaker Lawrence Jiang are in China right now, pouring glasses of organic Gisborne chardonnay to be tasted by Chinese palates at trade shows across the People’s Republic.

Mr Wright and Mr Jiang will visit Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai. While there, they will showcase Gisborne chardonnay and promote the region as a whole. Activate Tairawhiti has provided marketing material.

Mr Jiang is fluent in mandarin, Mr Wright knows a few words and the business cards and tasting notes have both languages on them, plus the video has subtitles in Chinese.

Mr Wright said this was a pilot scheme and the first time they had travelled to China.

When they return home, he and Mr Jiang will report back to other interested business parties in Gisborne about the Chinese market.

“It’s a massive market. Even if there is a little bit of interest in chardonnay, it will bring good results for Gisborne.”

Their point of difference would be their organic winery and methods, he said.

“China and New Zealand are working toward the same standard for organic wine.

“From our point of view, Gisborne is the chardonnay capital of NZ and we are going over to China to push that brand quite strongly.”

Mr Wright said they already sold wine into China, so this visit was to network with existing customers, and build new relationships and business contacts to sell more wine there.